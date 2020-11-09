State Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, and state Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, are headed back to Salem.
Grant County’s state legislators gave thanks to supporters after their victories on election night.
Findley said he is glad the race is over and looks forward to getting back to the legislative work.
“I am honored and humbled to be their state senator,” Findley said. “I tried myself in having interactions and constituents feedback, and we’re going to continue our virtual town halls. I want to get feedback from people.”
Findley said Carina Miller, the democratic nominee, deserves a lot of respect for the campaign she ran, which he said avoided discouraging comments.
“In this day and age, a lot of people go dirty early, and she did not do that, and she’s earned my respect,” Findley said.
He said Miller represented a large amount of Central Oregonians in the election and he looks forward to working with her in the future.
Findley said he receives hundreds of emails a week from constituents wondering when life will return to normal, when kids will return to school and when restrictions will be lifted. He said these are tough things to answer because of the unique situation the COVID-19 pandemic created.
“We need to ensure more than anything that our voices are heard in Eastern Oregon and the people making these decisions in the governor’s office and Oregon Health Authority hear our voices and don’t treat us all the same,” Findley said.
Owens said he was overwhelmed and is grateful for the amount of support he received on election day. He said he looks forward to continuing to protect the customs and culture of Eastern Oregon.
“Thank you to the community, and thank you for the turnout,” Owens said. “It’s just amazing the amount of people that took the opportunity to vote, and I want to thank them for voting.”
Voter turnout in Grant County was 83.9% with 4,626 ballots received, according to the secretary of state’s website.
Owens said he thanks Beth Spell, the democratic nominee, for running and giving people a choice. He said he looks forward to reaching out to her to work on policy together in the future.
Owens said he believes one of the underused assets of a district representative is the ability to engage with agencies at any time a constituent has an issue, whether it be state or federal. He wants people to know they can reach out to him for help.
“Contact me, contact my office — our job is to support you and give the answer that you’re looking for and find a path forward,” Owens said. “I’ve been fortunate enough to help out several hundred people in the last eight months, but I honestly don’t believe a lot of people understand we’re just an email or phone call away, and we’re here to help and serve you.”
