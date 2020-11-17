The Grant County Republican Central Committee meeting with the election of officers has been moved to 3-5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at 121 S. Washington St., Prairie City. The public is welcome.
Republican meeting moved to Prairie City
- Blue Mountain Eagle
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Locations
More from this section
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- ANTICHRIST WATCH: Is the Anti-Christ alive today? Signs say yes
- Friese recalls fighting in Vietnam and other battles at home
- Governor restores 'critical restrictions' to stem COVID-19 rise
- Oregon joins tri-state travel advisory to limit spread of COVID-19
- Grant County reports 66th COVID-19 case Saturday
- Nineteen more COVID-19 cases reported in Grant County Tuesday
- Three more COVID-19 cases announced Thursday
- God is always at work in His world
- Letter: 'Teach our youth to value inclusion over division'
- Grant County reports five more positive COVID-19 cases in John Day and Seneca
Images
Videos
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.