CANYON CITY — Though he’s only in his fifth year as a butcher, Blake Ibarra of Russell’s Custom Meats took home the title of reserve grand champion in the boneless ham division from the Northwest Meat Processors Association’s annual convention in Hermiston this month.
But then, he had a good teacher. Ibarra learned his trade under former Russell’s owner Tracy Moss, who passed away in November.
Moss started working with Russell’s Custom Meats in 1985 in Baker City. After the company’s Canyon City facility was built in 1989, Moss and his wife, Kathy, transferred there. Tracy and Kathy ran the shop from then on and purchased it outright in 2007. They continued to operate the shop until Tracy’s passing.
Tracy Moss was a longtime participant in the Northwest Meat Processors convention, starting in the early ‘80s. Although it took some time to develop his technique, Moss was ultimately recognized as a grand champion in 2007, 2008 and 2009 before health issues forced him out of future competitions.
Due to COVID, the 2020 and 2021 conventions weren’t held, so Ibarra jumped at the opportunity to go this year.
“When Kathy Moss told me that they were doing it this year and asked me if I wanted to go, of course I said yes,” Ibarra said. “This was my first year doing this and I really didn’t know what to expect.”
Ibarra says winning reserve grand champion has changed the view of his peers toward him and his skill as a meat cutter.
“I’ve only been doing this five years — everyone else has been doing it 30-plus years,” Ibarra said. “A lot of these places are family-run for generations. I didn’t have that. I had Tracy show me everything I know over the past five years.”
As the youngest competitor at the convention, Ibarra hopes to see the younger generation take up professions in the meat industry. “We’re trying to get them into this profession because there aren’t a lot of (butchers),” he said. “When you lose this trade, it is going to be hard.”
The end of the competition represents the end of a chapter for Russell’s Custom Meats, with Chuck Skupa taking over the business in the coming weeks. Having his protege, Ibarra, compete at the convention was kind of a “last hurrah” for Tracy, said his widow, Kathy, who is stepping away from the business.
A retirement party for Kathy Moss will be held in April or May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.