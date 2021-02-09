Seven projects for under $20,000 could improve the look for the mill corner in John Day.
Grant County resident Bruce Ward shared with the John Day City Council on Jan. 26 ideas on providing temporary improvements for the appearance of the mill corner on the western entrance to John Day with community-supported projects, such as an area for a drive-in theater, retouching the planar shed and implementing a pool to teach kids how to swim.
“If you would loan us that piece of property, the community, we would like to do a project on it to improve the look of our community,” Ward said. “I did a lot of research on this, and there are people willing to step up for this community and fund what I’m willing to do, and it’ll cost less than $20,000.”
Ward said he is proposing a temporary facelift until the city can continue the progress on their plans with the Innovation Gateway.
“I also think right now, the way the world is, this community needs a feel-good project,” Ward said. “There’s a lot of people who want to participate in this and feel good.”
The idea for the pool is to use one of the empty buildings and dedicate it for a pool to teach people how to swim. The pool would be 18 feet wide, 40 feet long and 4 feet deep, according to Ward.
The first project he presented is to put a new roof on the south-facing part of planar shed. Ward said he already got pricing on the project and contractors who would donate their time to install the new roof.
Another idea would be to add blue pine on the old Oregon Pine building and provide fill to allow more parking opportunities on the site.
Ward said on the planar shed their are seven big bays that are open, which could be used for advertising or adding drapery or banners from an artist that would have no structural impact on the building.
He said the east side of the big steel building has a wall that could be a possible location where a projector could be used for advertising, events or a miniature drive-in movie.
“Right now, with the world we’re living in, you’re seeing people watching movies on the side of Macy’s or wherever they can get,” Ward said. “I’m not saying it would be easy to put a screen on there, but you could put it up and do it.”
On the west side of the big steel building, which is visible coming into John Day from Mt. Vernon, he said they could add a bigger welcome sign.
The city council expressed interest in the ideas and asked Ward to put the plans and designs together on paper.
