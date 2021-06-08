Residents are requesting the county consider reviving its decades-old Contracts Review Board and adding grant funding applications to the list of agreements for committee review.
Grant County resident Charlene Morris told county court members during the May 26 session that the county had a review board over 20 years ago and that she would like to help the county with the contract and grant application review process.
“I firmly believe that the county needs some help from their constituents about approving grants and contracts,” she said.
Morris said she was disappointed with a proposal that has since been rejected to receive a Project Turnkey grant that various county social services offices worked on. The funding would have provided financing to buy and convert a hotel into transitional housing.
Morris said millions of dollars flow through the county’s Economic Development office. She asked if department head Tori Stinnett had met with the Farm Bureau or the Cattlemen’s Association.
In a Friday interview, Stinnett said she would be open to meeting with both groups.
“They are more than welcome to reach out to me to collaborate and grow ideas,” she said. “I want to be clear that I am not ignoring any groups or think that other groups are not as important as others.”
County Commissioner Jim Hamsher said that the department attempted to contact ranchers in the county during the early days of the pandemic.
Morris told the court she is “absolutely, completely opposed to taxpayer grants.”
“It’s just mind-boggling how much money in the last year or year and a half has come into this county, through state and federal tax dollars, in the name of a grant,” she said.
Myers said, to an extent, it bothers him too, but he pointed out the services in the county that would not exist without grant money.
He said those services include Head Start, education and preschool. He said many of the parents of those children could no longer afford that education for their children without the funding. Morris asked the court how those parents got by without assistance in the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s.
Hamsher said K-12 education was not mandatory during that time.
Myers said grant applications and agreements go to the county’s legal counsel for review. Nonetheless, he said he would look into whether the county would be obligated to have a contract review board by statute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.