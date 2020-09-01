Unpaid family caregivers can receive help through the Family Caregiver Support Program through Community Connection of Northeast Oregon.
To apply, contact the care coordinator at the John Day Senior Center and complete a Family Caregiver Support Program application. If selected, an in-home assessment will be completed. If funding is unavailable, the application will be reviewed the following quarter. If the applicant does not meet the requirements, they will be notified.
The family caregiver must be:
• 18 or older caring for an adult 60 or older,
• 18 or older caring for any adult with Alzheimer’s, dementia, age or related disorder,
• a grandparent 55 or older caring for a grandchild 18 or younger,
• a grandparent 55 or older caring for an adult child with disabilities or
• a parent 60 years or older caring for an adult child with disabilities.
Available program services include up to $720 reimbursement per quarter for in-home respite services, up to $500 assistance with paying for home modifications that help a family caregiver provide care to a loved one, up to $500 assistance with paying for durable medical goods that help a family caregiver provide care to a loved one and assistance paying for home-delivered meals.
