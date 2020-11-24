The John Day City Council voted to send a letter to local leaders to gain support for refunding a state program designed to help main streets in Oregon.
The Oregon Main Street Revitalization Grant was designed to support downtown revitalization efforts in communities though rehabilitating and constructing buildings on properties in the downtown area, according to the program’s document.
The program also helps facilitate a community revitalization that leads to private investment and job creation.
John Day City Manager Nick Green said, due to the economic impacts of COVID-19, the program was cut. However, the economic impact was not as severe as originally anticipated.
The letters sent to state Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, and state Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, urged their support for the reallocation of funding to the program.
Green said the city won funds from the Main Street program two years in a row.
“I know there were a lot of people looking forward to putting a proposal together for the 2021 round, which, at present, no longer exists,” Green said.
Green gave an update on several Main Street projects in John Day and financing.
The cost estimate to complete structural repairs on the planar shed on the Oregon Pine property is around $325,000. This excludes the price of ADA restrooms and accessibility, minimal improvements on the roof and paint and installing new electrical wiring. Green said it could run the city about $500,000 to $700,000 to complete the project.
The United States Department of Agriculture invited the city to apply for their community facilities grant, which could help cover some of the cost, but the city would still be responsible to cover the match.
“In my mind, it’s a question of how badly do we want to open that space for public use,” Green said. “We need to cover about a third of the cost.”
Councilor Dave Holland said he understands the shed is a part of the city’s goal of providing community space, but wondered if it would be beneficial to wait on funding the project to make sure the hotel announced last year begins construction.
Green said the problem the new hotel faces is that they’re not able to step up and give the city money because they can’t find a builder who can do their project for the $100,000 per room the hotel owners budgeted for.
“If you were going to talk to some of the people doing commercial development right now and where quotes are coming in, they’re far higher than most of the budgetary cost estimates for this type of commercial work,” Green said.
Green said people are balancing ultra-low interest rates against a high cost of construction. Grants could help offset the planar shed project, but Green said the best he could do is a 30-40% percent match.
Many council members agreed it would be better to postpone plans for the shed for now and re-evaluate again in the future.
On another project, Tyler Sheedy and his wife, Krista Qual, are in the process of refinancing the Weaver building on Main Street and have paid $50,000 down on their $125,000 original loan from the city, according to the meeting agenda.
