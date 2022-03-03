COVE — Environmental groups have raised more than $20,000 as a reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for killing a wolf found shot dead in Union County on Feb. 15.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife believes the black female wolf was between a year and 2 years old, according to a Wednesday, March 2, press release.
Oregon State Police forest and wildlife troopers responded to a call from ODFW of a mortality signal from a wolf collar near the town of Cove and came across the wolf's carcass. Investigators believe the wolf died the morning of Feb 15.
According to the press release, while there were no apparent signs of injury, wildlife veterinarians discovered a bullet, which they said was the cause of death.
The latest in a string of wolf killings in the state, the death of this wolf, which ODFW referred to as OR109, prompted a slate of conservation groups, including the Center for Biological Diversity, Cascadia Wildlands and Defenders of Wildlife, to put up a total of $22,500 in reward money.
In early January, a 2-year-old wolf was found shot and killed in a suspected poaching incident in Wallowa County.
The press release noted that anyone with information regarding this case can contact OSP through a tip line dedicated to reporting poachers at 800-452-7888, via text by dialing *OSP (*677), or by email at TIP@osp.oregon.gov. When reporting, reference case No. SP22039030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.