An 18-year-old man from Riley has been arrested for riding a deer in a video posted to social media.
Oregon State Police arrested Jacob Belcher after interviewing him on a rural ranch in Harney County, according to an OSP press release.
The buck mule deer had trapped itself within a fenced feeding enclosure, before being ridden by Belcher, the investigation revealed.
OSP Fish & Wildlife troopers received information about a video shared via social media that showed a young adult riding on the back of the deer.
"Throughout the video, the mule deer buck can be heard grunting and/or bleating and after escaping the rider, the buck jumped into a linked fence, multiple times, attempting to escape the enclosure," the release states.
The buck was eventually freed, and its status at this time is unknown.
After reviewing the video, troopers conducted further investigation and identified two suspects from Riley.
Following interviews, Belcher was arrested and lodged at the Harney County Jail on charges of wildlife harassment and second-degree animal abuse.
Another suspect, who was responsible for filming the incident, was identified and interviewed as well. Charges of aiding in a wildlife offense will be referred to the Harney County District Attorney’s Office.
