The home of Vega Nunez was destroyed in a blaze on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, but firefighters and neighbors kept a brush fire from spreading beyond the immediate area.
The remains of Vega Nunez's home smolder on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
RITTER — No one was injured in a fire that destroyed a house in Ritter on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
A structure fire was reported at 2:11 p.m. at the residence of Vega Nunez on School House Lane.
Nunez managed to escape from the residence and make her way to a neighboring ranch to call for help, according to information from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
The structure was “a total loss,” according to Sheriff Todd McKinley.
Long Creek Fire and several neighbors were on scene to contain the brush and grass fire, which spread to the northeast of the structure.
McKinley wanted to thank the members of the Ritter homeowner fire crews that showed up to fight the fire with their personal equipment.
“This is what neighbor helping neighbor is all about,” McKinley said. He also said those efforts helped prevent the fire from spreading to other homes.
The Oregon Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire.
While no cause has yet been reported, McKinley said that this is a good time for homeowners to do a check of their heating sources and smoke alarms as cooler weather approaches.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Start your day with the top headlines
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Receive email alerts anytime there is breaking news
A weekly note from our editor about the inner workings of the newsroom.
An independent source of exclusive news and insight about state government delivered conveniently by email each Friday to subscribers.
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $1
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.