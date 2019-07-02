Tidewater Contractors will be working on a road construction project on County Road 73, Silvies-Hopper Lane, during the month of July.
The work, including grinding, base rock and paving, is scheduled to begin July 8, according to Tidewater. The project is expected to be completed by July 31.
The project begins at the junction of U.S. Highway 395 and continues 3 miles onto Silvies-Hopper Lane.
Travelers should expect traffic control closures and delays of about 20 minutes.
