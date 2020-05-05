Local attorney Rob Raschio said his campaign for circuit court judge has received over 200 endorsements from across the state.
Raschio told the Eagle he was looking forward to knocking on doors in Grant and Harney County, but due to the global pandemic and social distancing, he had to pivot to online communication.
“I was looking forward to getting out and meeting people,” Raschio said.
Raschio said, throughout his campaign, he has heard people are concerned about the revolving doors in the criminal justice system.
“How do we get people to stop recidivating? It is a perennial question,” Raschio said.
Raschio said people need to be given the right tools when they are released from jail or prison.
“We have, first, to give people a chance to succeed,” Raschio said. “We have to tell them they have an opportunity to succeed and tell them there are consequences if they don’t, and if they don’t succeed, then we’ll have to put them in jail for as long as we can. Why do we have to do that? Because that is what the community requires of us. Why do we have to do that? Because that is what public safety requires of us, and they need to recognize that people deem them and think of them as a threat to the community.”
Raschio said the job of a judge is to help people find and identify services for felons who come out of jail or prison. Raschio said, if he were judge, he would like to see Community Counseling Solutions and Symmetry Care in Burns at the time of sentencing and he would do “warm hand-offs.”
Raschio said he has been engaged with the community at every level, from his time on the Grant County Court as a commissioner, to having two kids in the Grant School District.
“I am engaged with young people, and I am very bought-in to the notion that our streets need to be safe, because I’ve got to be sure the kids are safe,” Raschio said. “My kids, my friends’ kids, all of my kids’ classmates, all of the kids in this community and down in Harney County.”
Raschio said he has demonstrated that by purchasing animals from 4-H kids to sponsoring baseball teams.
“I’m here, and I care and I want to make a difference,” Raschio said. “And I want to lead, and I want to lead through example.”
Raschio also noted his legal background and principles.
“I have been the president of the Oregon Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, a statewide organization, and I advocated for open government,” Raschio said. “That’s because its a principle that I hold dear to me: no secrecy, open government, open court systems. I don’t hide the ball.”
