The 2019 Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Summer Rendezvous continues to be a great success.
The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation has held the annual summer rendezvous at Lake Creek Camp for over 10 years. As part of the event, RMEF volunteers from across Oregon and the greater Northwest gather and partner with the Malheur National Forest for a two-day habitat restoration work event to celebrate the RMEF’s continued conservation successes in Oregon.
The focus of the projects was on aspen restoration.
July 18, three small projects were planned at separate sites, including barb-wire fence removal, big game aspen fence maintenance and buck and pole fence construction preparation.
July 19 was the major work day as volunteers from RMEF worked with a six-person AmeriCorps crew, North Fork John Day Watershed Council youth crew members and Forest Service staff as a large group to construct two buck and pole aspen fences on Blue Mountain Ranger District in the Damon Project area.
A total of 447.5 volunteer hours contributed to 0.75 miles of buck and pole fence protecting approximately 4 acres of aspen, 0.25 miles of aspen fence maintenance, 0.25 acres of invasive weed removal and 1 mile of four-wire fence removal were all accomplished during the two-day work event.
