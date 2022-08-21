Rowdy Israel

Dayvile's Rowdy Israel is crowned the 75th annual Elgin Stampede queen last month by outgoing queen Sarah Baker. Israel was also named Oregon High School's Rodeo Queen in June.

 Contributed Photo

ELGIN — In addition to being named queen of the Oregon High School Rodeo Association in June, Dayville's Rowdy Israel was crowned queen of the Elgin Stampede last month.

Israel, 16, who was already busy making appearances at rodeos across the state High School Rodeo Association, now carries two titles and all of the commitments that come with being double-crowned.

Reporter

Steven Mitchell, a reporter with the Blue Mountain Eagle since 2020, covers sports, county government and issues facing natural resources and ag in Grant County. Office: 541-575-0710 Cell: 971-263-3444 Email:steven@bmeagle.com

