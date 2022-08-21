ELGIN — In addition to being named queen of the Oregon High School Rodeo Association in June, Dayville's Rowdy Israel was crowned queen of the Elgin Stampede last month.
Israel, 16, who was already busy making appearances at rodeos across the state High School Rodeo Association, now carries two titles and all of the commitments that come with being double-crowned.
For instance, on Friday, Aug. 19, Israel represented the Elgin Stampede in Kennewick, Washington, then had to be in Cottage Grove for a rodeo on Saturday and Sunday to on behalf of the Oregon High School Rodeo Association.
Rowdy's mother, Nichole Israel, said Friday that making the appearances is a definite "parent commitment" because Rowdy has to be at certain places at certain times and she has to make sure she is there.
"Whether I have to drive all night to make it happen or whether I don't," she said, "that's just a commitment you have to make."
It's a commitment on Rowdy's part as well. A typical appearance consists of a parade in the morning, then later a grand entry at a rodeo. After that, she puts her horse away and signs autographs into the night.
She also competes in Oregon high school rodeos, as she did at the rodeo in Cottage Grove over the weekend and at the Grant County Junior Rodeo before that.
The appearances, she said, keep her "super-busy in a compacted day."
Nonetheless, Rowdy said, she is grateful for the dual honor of being a double rodeo queen. She thanked her sponsors and those who supported her in and around Grant County.
Steven Mitchell, a reporter with the Blue Mountain Eagle since 2020, covers sports, county government and issues facing natural resources and ag in Grant County.
Office: 541-575-0710
Cell: 971-263-3444
Email:steven@bmeagle.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.