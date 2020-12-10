Heather Rookstool won the final spot on the John Day City Council by the toss of a coin.
Rookstool and Chris Labhart remained tied with 470 votes each after a hand count on Nov. 16.
The John Day City Council motioned to break the tie between Labhart and Rookstool through a coin toss on Dec. 8, which was recommended by the city's legal counsel.
Councilor Paul Smith designated Labhart as heads and Rookstool with the other side of the coin, which depicted a handshake.
John Day City Manager Nick Green flipped the coin as Rookstool and Labhart watched the proceedings. The coin landed on the handshake, sending Rookstool to the city council.
Both Labhart and Rookstool were satisfied with the decision to break the tie through a coin toss.
Rookstool said it was a "cool" election experience but also an odd way to win.
"When Nick flipped the the coin I was like uhhhh (in anticipation)," Rookstool said. "I always pick tails when flipping a coin, but I thought it was funny that Paul actually picked tails for me because that's always my go to."
Rookstool said a big reason why she wanted to join the city council was to better support small businesses.
She said she wants to be an advocate for small businesses in John Day, talking to them and representing their voices to the city council, especially with the impact COVID-19 has had on businesses this year.
"My biggest passion and reason to get on the council was to help budget-wise and mainly support small businesses," Rookstool said. "Without small businesses, we don't have a community to live in, and I hope I can be a voice for those businesses and our community as a whole."
Rookstool said positive things have been happening in the community such as the planned Dollar General store, the Thadd's Place grief center and the developing parks in the city, but some of the small businesses feel like their voices are underrepresented at times.
"I think the community as a whole needs to feel like their voice is heard at the city council," Rookstool said, "and that was my drive to hopefully be that voice."
Rookstool will join incumbents David Holland and Elliot Sky, who were both reelected in November, as well as councilors Shannon Adair, Paul Smith and Gregg Haberly, who were not up for reelection.
