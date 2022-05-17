CANYON CITY — Grant County residents have elected a new county commissioner.
According to early unofficial results released Tuesday, May 17, John Rowell received well over half of the ballots cast, garnering 54% in the three-way race for county commissioner.
Rowell got 1,323 votes to 775 for Mark Webb, who ran as a write-in, and 348 for Scott Knepper.
If no one had received more than half the total ballots, the top two vote-getters would have faced off in the November general election. Rowell will take his seat on the Grant County Court in January, joining County Commissioner Jim Hamsher and County Judge Scott Myers.
"It was a nice surprise that folks have that kind of confidence in me," Rowell said.
"Now I've got to go to work."
Rowell, a Marine veteran who served in the Vietnam War and the First Gulf War and later retired after a career in the lumber business, is no stranger to public office, having served on the Grant School Board for eight years.
Over the past several months, Rowell, along with outgoing Grant County Commissioner Sam Palmer, has met to discuss the contentious issue of law enforcement funding with Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley, former John Day City Councilor Gregg Haberly and City Councilor Heather Rookstool.
A mainstay at public meetings of area city councils, the County Court and the Grant School Board, Rowell said he intends to try and understand the issues facing Grant County.
Rowell got into the race with outgoing commissioner Palmer's endorsement.
Palmer, who joined a crowded field of GOP hopefuls in the primary for a chance to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, said after the filing deadline that he would not make another run for his seat on the County Court if he fell short of earning the nomination.
Carpenter reelected
In other Grant County election news, District Attorney Jim Carpenter, who ran unopposed, was elected to a third four-year term.
Carpenter has held the DA position since 2015, after defeating incumbent Ryan Joslin in the 2014 election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.