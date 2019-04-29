Some schools in Grant County closed when flood waters affected roads and bridges or increased danger at campus. Other schools were not affected.
Here is a list of schools and make-up days:
Seneca School: Friday, May 3.
Humbolt Elementary: Friday, May 3, and Friday, May 17.
Grant Union Junior-Senior High School: Friday, May 17.
Monument School: Friday, May 24, and Friday, May 31.
Dayville School: No make-up day needed.
Long Creek School: No make-up day needed.
Prairie City School: No make-up day needed.
For more information, call the school office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.