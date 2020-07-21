While students around Grant County continue their summer break amid the ever-present limitations of COVID-19, school administrators and staff continue their arduous work with the next school year on the horizon.
In a press release on July 16, Gov. Kate Brown issued a statement on the coming school year.
“As COVID-19 continues to spread across Oregon, it has become clear that school this fall will not look like a normal year,” Brown said. “Whether or not kids are in school buildings this fall, we must provide the very best possible education for every single Oregon student, while ensuring that the school experience is as safe as possible for everyone.”
School administrators in Grant County continue planning since state guidance from the Oregon Department of Education and Oregon Health Administration will be updated on July 21 past press time and again in August. However, many schools anticipate to provide on-site instruction while complying with the state guidance and regulations.
Schools also plan to provide an online or hybrid alternative class for people who do not feel comfortable with in-person lessons.
Grant School District 3 Superintendent Bret Uptmor said its schools plan to open.
“Right now we’re planning on opening up our schools, and we’re following all the guidelines for the 35 square feet per person,” Uptmor said. “We’re trying to make as much distance as we can between kids.”
Uptmor said some furniture is being removed from classrooms to make space. Modifications to class schedules for students at Grant Union Junior-Senior High School are also being made.
Grant Union students will be on a four-period day, which will alternate each day on an A, B block schedule.
“We call it an A-B block schedule with Monday and Wednesday being A days and Tuesday and Thursday being B days,” Uptmor said. “One day they will take four classes and the next day they will take four different classes, and that would alternate back and forth throughout the week.”
The purpose behind this schedule is to reduce the amount of transitions that students have for classes.
“Because the amount of active cases in Grant County is 0, we would start our day regular start time and end regular end time,” Uptmor said before a second case was announced Monday.
Uptmor said they have received comments from parents asking if it would be possible for their kids to be educated from home, and he said yes. Administrators are looking at options. Uptmor said he submitted a plan to the Grant County Health Department, which suggested changes, and he will post an updated plan to the school website when completed.
For Prairie City, Superintendent Casey Hallgarth said they also plan to have in-person teaching, but will have an alternative option for students who do not want to attend school in person.
“When we reopen, we are going to be an on-site school, but our goal is to bring back as many normalcy and routines as we can and do it in the safest manner,” Hallgarth said. “We’re hiring extra staff to clean, and our goal is to work with the community.”
A more finalized plan will be ready on Aug. 4, as soon as it is approved by the school board. Details will then be posted on pcsd4.com.
Hallgarth anticipates having seven periods a day for high school and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for elementary school.
In Monument, Superintendent Laura Thomas said they are lucky enough to have large classrooms that provide them with the ability to plan for all students to return for in-person instruction in the fall while making plans for comprehensive distance learning if there are any families who are unable to return for in-person instruction.
“While the school year will not look the same as the past, desks will be spaced 6 feet apart, less physical contact, and lots and lots of handwashing, to name a few; the hustle and bustle of the students will fill our buildings once again and students will have the ability to be in the same room as their teacher to receive instruction, and that is a great thing,” Thomas said.
They are also in the process of finalizing their plan, and there have been many hours of reading guidance, attending webinars and meeting with staff to plan for the upcoming school year.
Thomas added that plans have to be submitted for approval to the Grant County Health Department, shared with the school board and submitted to Oregon Department of Education no later than Aug. 15, but they plan to have it finalized in the next couple of weeks.
Dayville Superintendent Kathryn Hedrick said they plan to open on-site but need to be ready to spring into distance learning in case of a rise in cases.
While Dayville will have more details closer to the start of the new school year, Hedrick would like parents to communicate their concerns and ideas for the next school year.
She added that she began telephone conversations with parents last week and is working through the list. Families can call her if they have not been contacted by her.
Each administrator stated, if a parent has a concern, comment or question, they should call the school administrators and let them know.
“We are working to make sure each kid will be safe,” Uptmor said.
The Eagle has reached out to Long Creek School District but has not heard back.
