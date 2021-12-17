CONDON — A missing woman's car has been located near Condon, but multiple agencies from around the state are still searching for the vehicle's owner, according to a news release from the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office.
Autumn Jones, 22, of Boardman left her family’s residence in Morrow County on Nov. 27. She told her family she was going for a drive. Around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 28, Jones called her family and stated she was lost.
Using a cell phone application, her family placed Jones in Wheeler County. However, after an initial search, she was not located.
On Nov. 29, a mail carrier reported seeing Jones’ car, a red 2014 Volkswagen Jetta, near Fossil. Sheriff’s deputies from Wheeler, Morrow and Grant counties coordinated search teams to locate Jones in the following days, but neither she nor her car was found.
On Wednesday, Dec. 15, hunters found Jones’ unoccupied vehicle in a canyon near Condon. Jones remains missing.
Autumn Jones is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, has blue eyes, medium-length brown hair, and weighs about 300 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a black Riverside T-shirt, black sweatshirt, black tennis shoes and possibly a black Carhartt coat.
If you have seen Jones or her car, or have other information about her disappearance, you are asked to contact the Gilliam County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 541-351-9530.
Among those assisting in the search are the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Gilliam County Sheriff’s Office, Grant County Search and Rescue, Hood River County Search and Rescue, Pacific Northwest Search and Rescue, Wasco County Search and Rescue, Deschutes County Search and Rescue, Wheeler County Search and Rescue, Gilliam County Road Department, North Gilliam County Rural Fire District, South Gilliam County Rural Fire Department, South Gilliam County Ambulance Service and local volunteers.
Updates will be provided through the Gilliam County Facebook page.
