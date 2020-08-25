The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office has activated its search and rescue team to assist the Hermiston Police Department with the search for a missing Hermiston man, according to a press release from the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office.
Daniel Lincoln, 37, was reported missing on Thursday, Aug. 20, and was last seen driving a 2010 black Jeep with Oregon plates 509GQN with a heart on the back window. He is 6-feet, 1-inches tall, weighs about 230 pounds and has blue eyes and red hair.
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office was requested to assist on Aug. 21 when a ping on his cellphone showed a location southwest of Ukiah near Soap Hill Road and Bridge Road.
A fixed-wing aircraft was called in Aug. 23 to assist with the search effort. Members of the search and rescue team along with Umatilla County deputies continue the search on the ground as well.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lincoln are asked to contact the county’s 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.