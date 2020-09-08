State Sen. Lynn Findley is getting ready to kick off a road trip across his Senate District 30.
He will hold a John Day meet and greet from 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at the Squeeze In Restaurant and Deck at 423 W. Main St.
From 7:30-8:30 a.m. Sept. 9, he will be at the Dayville Cafe at 212 Franklin St.
"It's critical that I have face to face conversations with people in my district and hear their issues and thoughts and what they're thinking about," Findley told the Eagle Thursday.
Findley's press release said the meet and greets will be practicing social distancing and adhering to state face-covering mandates. He asks those who choose to attend to do the same so that they can support keeping local businesses and counties open.
