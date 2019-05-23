U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, will hold his 390th town hall in Grant County May 30.
He will update constituents on his work in Washington, D.C., and answer their questions and invite their suggestions about how to tackle the challenges facing Oregon and America at 9 a.m. at the Madden Brothers Performing Arts Center, 116 NW Bridge St., John Day.
“In our ‘We the People’ democracy, town hall meetings are an essential tool for me to hear from Oregonians and represent their interests back in D.C.,” Merkley said. “I invite everyone in these counties to come and discuss what we need to do to strengthen our state and our nation.”
Since joining the Senate in 2009, Merkley has held a town hall in each of Oregon’s 36 counties every year.
