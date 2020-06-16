U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, announced he will have a live online town hall on June 22 hosted by Town Hall Project for residents of Baker, Harney, Grant and Malheur counties.
Anybody wanting to watch that virtual regional town hall beginning at 11 a.m. Monday, June 22, can go to this Facebook link: https://www.facebook.com/TownHallProject/posts/2615453442042751.
Video at that link is available as well to people who don't have a Facebook account.
Residents of Baker, Harney, Grant and Malheur counties who would like to participate by asking Wyden a question can fill out an online form for consideration by Town Hall Project at townhallproject.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.