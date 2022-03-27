JOHN DAY — U.S. Senate candidate Jo Rae Perkins made a 90-minute campaign stop in John Day on Sunday, March 27, visiting with a half-dozen voters over lunch at the Squeeze-In Restaurant and Deck.
Perkins, an Albany resident who owns a jewelry design business, is one of seven Republicans seeking the GOP nomination to face off against incumbent Democrat Ron Wyden in November.
Like others in the crowded primary field, Perkins has been criss-crossing the state looking to line up votes in the run-up to the May 17 election.
“We agree on virtually everything,” Perkins said. “And we should, because we’re all Republicans and most of us are very conservative.”
Asked how she would differentiate herself from her GOP rivals, Perkins said, “I’m a strict constitutionalist.”
As she has done in past campaigns, Pekins said that if she’s elected she and her staff would analyze every bill that comes to a vote to make sure it’s within the parameters set by the Constitution.
“If we found something there that’s not constitutional… I would have to vote no, because if I vote yes I’ve just violated my oath of office.”
As the conversation moved around the table, Perkins responded to questions and comments by airing her views on a variety of issues, including:
• Social service programs: They should be cut back or eliminated. “We have raised a whole generation of people who just assume people are going to give them stuff. … The work ethic is gone.”
• Big government: It needs to be rolled back. “The No. 1 role of government is to keep people safe. … The government keeps taking over what used to be private enterprises.”
• Federal forest management: It’s too restrictive. More logging should be allowed to create jobs and prevent catastrophic wildfires. “They’re concerned about global warming and climate change, but they’re putting all these pollutants up in the air with forest fires. … Private timber companies are managing their land, keeping the underbrush down, (while) federal forest land is literally burned to a crisp.”
• Federal land ownership: In general, it’s unconstitutional. “The only land the federal government has title to (in Oregon) is Crater Lake. … The federal government does not own this forest (national forest land) out here.”
• Government overspending: Congress is too quick to spend money it doesn’t have. As an example, she cited the $14 billion in aid to Ukraine included in a recent federal spending bill. “Are you kidding me? What for? Where’s this money coming from?”
• Federal vs. local management of natural resources on public land: “We’ve got to get the federal government out of the way. … You’re over here in Grant County. You know what your resources are.”
• Urban-rural divide in Oregon politics: The state should consider changing how legislative seats are apportioned to give less-populated rural counties more power and more-populated urban counties less. “If we did one senator per county and two representatives per county … it would give more of a balance of power.”
• The Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot in Washington, D.C.: “There was not a mob and there was no storming of the Capitol. … Was there (some) storming? Yes. Was there a mob? No.”
As has been widely reported, Perkins took part in the pro-Donald Trump demonstrations outside the White House in Washington that day and went with the crowd that overran police barricades to the Capitol, where Congress was certifying Joe Biden’s election victory. On her Facebook page, Perkins posted a video that said she was standing just outside the Capitol but did not enter the building itself. She also suggested that the riot was instigated by antifa infiltrators.
Perkins has run for federal office in every election since 2014, when she entered the Republican primary for one of Oregon's Senate seats. In 2016 and 2018, she ran for the GOP nomination for the House of Representatives in Oregon’s 4th Congressional District.
She filed to do so again in 2020, then switched tracks and entered the Republican primary for Senate, which she won. She lost to Democratic incumbent Jeff Merkley in the general election, garnering 39% of the vote to Merkley’s 57% while carrying 24 of 36 counties.
In an election night video, she expressed her support for “Q and the team,” but has since distanced herself somewhat from the QAnon conspiracy theory, telling Oregon Public Broadcasting she considers QAnon forums a “source of information.”
Perkins holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Oregon State University and a certificate in financial planning from the University of Portland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.