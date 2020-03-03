Members of the Seneca City Council and residents have worked together to complete construction on several projects and raise funds for the new fire station as work on the new lagoon is expected to wrap up this year.
Planning for the $3.5 million wastewater project began in 2012, but the project will finally be completed in the summer of 2020, according to Seneca City Manager Raamin Burrell.
“Our old lagoons, at one point, were allowed to dry, and there is the worry that the lining cracked on it, and it has been slowly leaking into the ground underneath the lagoon,” Burrell said. “Even though when they tested it they never found any evidence of that, it’s still a concern.”
The construction of the lagoon has also provided a new waste system for the new subdivision. This will allow the city to sell property for new residences in town, Burrell said.
The city also plans to complete a project to chip seal the roads through the use of the Small City Allotment grant from the Oregon Department of Transportation.
ODOT awarded $50,000 to Seneca in 2016, and the project will focus on main residential streets and does not include Forest Road 16 or Highway 395.
Burrell said, while big projects are planned to be completed in the summer, the city recently completed several projects through local efforts such as work on the North Bridge Road and a free library in city hall.
The city rebuilt and widened the bridge on North Bridge Road with help from Nolan Riis, who milled the lumber, and several volunteers such as Seneca Mayor Brad Smith, Shane Koppel and Lucas Moore. Burrell said they and several other volunteers helped with the dismantle and the rebuild.
“With the help of Councilor Barb Northington, Suzanne Hood, Mary Carr, Don and Linda Pace, Sue Findley, and Amanda Born, we were able to finish and install the shelves I designed for city hall to house the Seneca Free Library,” Burrell said. “Don Pace did all the cutting of the lumber, Linda Pace and I did most of the staining, and Barb Northington, Suzanne Hood and I put them together. Amanda Born and Mary Carr helped me with the polyurethane. Then we connected the two halves and attached them to the wall to prevent any wobble.”
Everyone helped sort the books on the shelves, and two chairs left over from the yard sale for the fire station fundraiser were donated for the free library.
Through fundraisers and grants, the city is getting closer to meeting the $50,000 in match funds required from the USDA’s Rural Development department before starting construction and providing a $78,150 grant for the fire hall. During the fall, the city held a community donated yard sale in September and a spaghetti feed in November.
Seneca also received $10,000 from Cycle Oregon to support the building of a fire station. They also received $3,000 from the Oregon Community Foundation.
Other grants the city plans to pursue would be focused on upgrading city parks.
“We have our main city park that is in desperate need of new play equipment, and a new outdoor building,” Burrell said.
Burrell will be leaving as the city manager this year but has been preparing Amanda Born, the assistant city manager, for the position when she leaves.
“So far she is amazing, and I think she has an amazing brain and knows how to use it, and I think she is going to be an excellent asset for the city,” Burrell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.