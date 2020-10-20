Community Connection of Northeast Oregon will have a public hearing (via Zoom and phone) to present the results of its Senior Needs Assessment for the Area Plan at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22. To access the meeting on Zoom, visit ccno.org for the link. The Area Plan is an overview of senior services that Community Connection provides and the service delivery systems for the next four years. Community members are encouraged to attend and provide feedback to help improve senior programs in Grant County.
Senior needs hearing planned Oct. 22
- Blue Mountain Eagle
