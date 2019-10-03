Temperatures in John Day averaged colder than normal during the month of September, according to preliminary data received by NOAA's National Weather Service in Pendleton.
The average temperature was 57.4 degrees, which was 2.4 degrees below normal. High temperatures averaged 71.7 degrees, which was 7.1 degrees below normal. The highest was 90 degrees on Sept. 1. Low temperatures averaged 43.1 degrees, which was 2.4 degrees above normal. The lowest was 32 degrees, on Sept. 30.
Precipitation totaled 1.96 inches during September, which was 1.33 inches above normal. Measurable precipitation was received on 10 days with the heaviest, 0.72 inches, reported on Sept. 18.
Precipitation this year has reached 9.71 inches, which is 0.12 inches above normal. Since October, the water year precipitation at John Day has been 12.78 inches, which is 0.39 inches below normal.
The outlook for October from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center calls for below-normal temperatures and near- to above-normal precipitation. Normal highs for John Day fall from 73 degrees at the start of October to 57 degrees at the end of October. Normal lows fall from 36 degrees to 31 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation is 0.99 inches.
This was the fourth wettest September on record. The wettest was 3.25 inches in 1959.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.