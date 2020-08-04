Over the next few weeks, more than 1 million Oregonians who used a debit card to buy gas at Oregon ARCO and am/pm gas stations between Jan. 1, 2011, and Aug. 30, 2013, will receive a check in the mail for $94.42.
The nonprofit organization Oregon Consumer Justice, in partnership with Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum of the Oregon Department of Justice, wants the public to know that the checks are not a scam; they are a settlement from a class action lawsuit against BP.
According to OCJ, 27% of the checks from the first round of settlement checks distributed last year were not cashed before their expiration and the organization wants to ensure that doesn’t occur this time around. To assure recipients that the settlement checks are valid, they have launched a public awareness campaign and website: thischeckisreal.org.
“We always encourage Oregonians to be on the look out for scams and to know the signs that something could be a scam. But, in this case, the checks are real, and we want Oregonians to know they are safe to cash this check at the bank,” said Oregon Attorney General Rosenblum. “If you used a debit card at an Oregon ARCO and am/pm gas station during this time period, you qualify for this class action settlement. This is your money, and we hope that all Oregonians will help us spread the word.”
The mass mailing of settlement checks is the result of a class action lawsuit known as Scharfstein v. BP West Coast Products LLC. The suit was brought against ARCO’s owner BP West Coast Products, on behalf of people who used a debit card to buy gas at Oregon ARCO and am/pm gas stations. In 2014, the jury and the court concluded that class members in this case were unfairly and illegally charged a $0.35 debit card fee in violation of Oregon regulations and the Oregon Unfair Trade Practices Act. The jury verdict resulted in an award of damages of $409 million.
Oregon residents who have information about or have fallen victim to a scam should contact the Oregon Attorney General’s Consumer Hotline at 1-877-877-9392 or online at OregonConsumer.gov. Last year, the Attorney General’s Consumer Hotline received 36,000 phone calls, resulting in more than 6,500 written consumer complaints from Oregonians, and the Oregon Department of Justice may be able to help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.