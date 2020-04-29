The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for central Grant County in effect until 5:30 p.m.
At 4:25 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles southwest of Mt. Vernon — 19 miles southwest of John Day — moving northeast at 40 mph.
The storm was hazardous with 60 mph wind gusts and nickel-sized hail.
Expect damage to roofs, siding and trees in John Day, Prairie City, Canyon City, Mt. Vernon, Long Creek, Dayville, Izee, Bates and Fox.
Lightning is occurring with the storm.
For protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
