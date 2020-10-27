The city of John Day will increase sewer rates by $12 next year.
In January, the base rate for sewer will go up to $60, which will allow the city to qualify for U.S. Department of Agriculture financing at a low interest rate, City Manager Nick Green said. After the new treatment plant is constructed, the city can then look at the possibility of a rate reset, he said.
“What we want to be careful of is that we don’t underfund the facility to the point that we’re not putting any money into future replacements and we end up in a situation like the city was in in 2009 where there wasn’t adequate reserve funds, our rates weren’t high enough to get financing and we weren’t able to build,” Green said.
With the increase in rates, the USDA will have the authority to consolidate the city’s higher-interest debt, the loans from the property purchase and bridge loans for the rest of the construction into a 40-year-loan with a 1% interest rate, Green said.
“What that will allow us to do is stretch those payments out at a lower interest rate,” Green said. “That, coupled with whatever grant funds they can bring to the table and other grant sources we can find between now and the end of construction, should allow us to reset that rate.”
The increase was approved during the committee budget meeting in May.
“I know that’s going to be hard,” Green said. “...We understand, especially at this time, it can be difficult to see a rate hike like that. I don’t think we can get better financing than what we got.”
John Day’s water and sewer rates have been steadily rising for the past five years by a dollar for each fund. The council in the past discussed the need to raise the rates in order to qualify for grants or loans.
“What we want to do is build in enough cushion in the rate structure so that we can make the investments we need to make to keep the plant operational,” Green said.
On Oct. 2, the city learned they were awarded $3 million in funding from the Business Oregon Infrastructure Finance Authority for the city’s new wastewater treatment plant and the John Day Innovation Gateway.
Business Oregon Water/Wastewater Program awarded $750,000 in grant funding and $1.75 million in loan funds for 30 years at 1% interest, which will help fund completion of the design and begin construction of the new wastewater treatment plant.
The second award was $60,000 in grant funds and $535,000 in loan funds for 20 years at 2% interest. This funding will reimburse the city for the purchase of the Iron Triangle property and allow the city to begin developing the new 12-acre Innovation Gateway industrial park north of the John Day River.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.