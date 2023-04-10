JOHN DAY — Grant Union Jr./Sr. High School Principal Karen Shelton is resigning.
Shelton tendered her resignation to the Grant School District on Thursday, March 16, but she will remain in her current position until the end of the academic year. Shelton’s resignation will be official on June 30.
The resignation letter submitted to the district by Shelton highlights colleagues, staff and community members who made her feel “valued and supported.” Shelton pledged to remain in her position through the remainder of the school year and “assist in the transition of a new principal in any way I can.”
She ends the letter by stating that her decision wasn’t made lightly and she wishes nothing but the best for Grant Union Jr./Sr. High School.
Shelton’s exit makes way for a new principal at Grant Union Jr./Sr. High School. Enter Mark Witty, whose name should sound familiar to some within the community.
Witty was with the Grant School District for 17 years before leaving to take the superintendent’s position at Baker School District in 2015. Witty spent the last five years of his time with the Grant School District as the superintendent.
The move was announced to all Grant Union Jr./Sr. High School staff in an email from superintendent Louis Dix on April 4. Dix announced that Witty had been hired into an interim position for one year.
Shelton believes Witty will do good things for the Grant School District but added that she hopes “he has the support of the school board and community” as the principal of Grant Union. Shelton said she has no immediate plans for the 2023-24 school year following her resignation.
Shelton’s resignation is the latest in a string of challenging developments for the embattled school district in 2023.
The first was the swift backlash following a sexually suggestive classroom assignment by former junior high English teacher in mid-January.
Next, Superintendent Louis Dix announced at the Jan. 18 school board meeting that he planned to retire at the end of this school year — even though he was only six months into a three-year contract at the time. Two school board members resigned the following day.
Then, following an interview with the Myrtle Point School District for their open superintendent position, Dix agreed to be the interim superintendent of the Grant School District for the 2023-24 school year. The Grant School Board voted to hire Dix for the interim post during their March 15 meeting.
Shelton tendered her resignation the next day. Shelton maintains that her resignation had nothing to do with the board’s decision to bring Dix back for the 2023-24 school yer.
