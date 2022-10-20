Firefighter watches fire line
A contract firefighter monitors the fire line along the perimeter of a prescribed burn in Bear Valley on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.

 Tony Chiotti/Blue Mountain Eagle

BEAR VALLEY — The leader of a Forest Service crew conducting a prescribed burn in a remote area of Grant County was arrested on charges of reckless burning after the fire spread across a containment line onto private land on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Forest Service and contract employees had been conducting burn operations throughout the day on a 300-acre area of the Malheur National Forest north of the Izee-Paulina Highway, about seven miles north of Seneca.

