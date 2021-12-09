JOHN DAY — After a pair of recent burglaries in John Day, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to come forward with suspect information and to keep an eye out for suspicious behavior.
A suspect has been identified in a burglary on South Canyon Boulevard that happened sometime in the past two weeks but was not discovered until Monday, Dec. 6.
The second break-in happened on East Main Street on the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 8. No suspect has yet been identified in that case, and the Sherriff’s Office is asking anyone with potential information about the case to call 541-575-1131.
“One (burglary) was a commercial business,” Sheriff Todd McKinley told the Eagle. “The other was an occupied dwelling, and the owners didn’t know they were there until the next morning.”
McKinley called the situation “very concerning” and asked members of the public to call with information about suspicious persons or circumstances in the area or anything else that might help.
Burglaries and package thefts can spike during the holidays, and the Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to make sure their property is secure and take steps to have their homes checked on if they plan to be away.
“If the public is seeing anything out of the ordinary, please let us know,” McKinley said.
