The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is coordinating a disaster relief drop-off site for those that are being affected by fires across Oregon.
Grant County Sheriff Glenn Palmer is utilizing the sheriff’s office as a drop off site for those who might want to donate personal hygiene items, such as, but not limited to, soaps, shampoo, deodorants, toothbrushes, toothpaste, brushes, combs, razors, shaving cream, socks, T-shirts, undergarments, feminine hygiene items, nonperishable food items, gift cards, etc., that are like new in condition, according to a press release.
"We are in the process of trying to obtain a detailed list of other items that shelters might allow or encourage those who can give or donate for their cause or specific area in Oregon," Palmer said in the release.
Palmer said, due to the size of the sheriff’s office, it will not accept clothing items. However, if this grows and a need is learned from the areas affected by the fires across Oregon, that the site may be moved or relinquished to others who would like to be involved.
