A woman with drug warrants is out of jail after being arrested yesterday because Ohio would not extradite her.
Ailene Capaldo, 27, was arrested by Grant County Sheriff's Office employees on outstanding warrants out of Wayne County, Ohio, at about 4 p.m. July 21, according to a press release from Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley.
"The warrants were drug manufacture-related, and Capaldo was to be considered armed and dangerous," McKinley said in the release.
However, Capaldo was released Thursday morning because Ohio would not extradite, Grant County Jail Sgt. Josh Wolf said.
Capaldo, whose listed address is on Harper Creek Road in Mt. Vernon, was located in response to a parking complaint on the road, McKinley said.
McKinley encouraged the public to report suspicious activity.
