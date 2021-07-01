June 30 was a busy day for the Grant County Sheriff's Office with a vehicle incident, motorcycle crash, fires and an unattended death.
The eventful day began with a call for a vehicle that was reported as teetering precariously over a steep road bank about 2 miles up the South Fork of the John Day River, according to a press release from Sheriff Todd McKinley.
Michael Wenzel, 55, of Dayville reported he got out of his pickup at about 10 p.m. to work on a headlight issue when the vehicle started rolling back down the road. Wenzel attempted to stop the vehicle and was drug down the roadway by it, narrowly escaping serious injury when the vehicle went over the embankment.
The vehicle was removed without incident, and no property was damaged.
Later that morning, a Forest Service crew working in the south end of the county near Silvies-Hopper Lane reported a motorcycle crash with injuries. Eric Wolf, 55, of Upland, California, failed to negotiate a curve at milepost 45C and sustained minor injuries.
Sheriff's office staff helped crews in the Mt. Vernon area locate lightning fires later in the day.
At 8 p.m., a caller reported finding a deceased person in the pit area of Little Canyon Mountain. Ryan Nichols, 42, of John Day had been riding a motorcycle in the area when he suffered an apparent medical issue and died.
McKinley thanked the public for reporting the incidents and encouraged them to continue to do so.
