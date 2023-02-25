Any roster of classic cartridges would be incomplete without the 7x57mm Mauser. Although it saw action as the service rifle of many different nations, including most notably against our troops in Cuba and against the British in Africa, to me the 7x57’s greatest feats were not on the battlefield. Rather, in the hands of hunters like Bell, Corbett and even O’Connor, the 7mm Mauser made a name for itself as a literal giant killer.

The 7mm is known by several titles but chiefly as the 7x57mm, 7mm Spanish or German Mauser and also as the .275 Rigby in the British custom rifles thusly chambered. Originally it fired 173-grain roundnose full metal jacket or softnose expanding bullets to about 2,300 feet per second in the characteristic 29-inch military rifle barrels. It was this 173-grain load which Bell used for brain shots on many of his elephants. He preferred it and the .303 British rifles in his arsenal for their pleasant recoil and excellent accuracy. These heavy bullets would penetrate deep on account of their modest velocity and heavy-for-caliber weight. That 2,300 fps may seem pedestrian today, but to militaries who had commonly used muskets less than 20 years before, the 7mm was revolutionary.

Dale Valade is a local freelance writer with a love for the outdoors, handloading, hunting and shooting.

