In times of thin and uncertainty, any tool we can use to cover more than a single base is worth consideration. Right now, thanks to a wide variety of hysteria-inspiring events, our country is experiencing yet another firearms/ammunition/components shortage. Straits aren’t so dire so as to be hopeless, but now might be the time to look at alternatives.
Black powder firearms, while not offering the low maintenance and high performance we are accustomed to in smokeless powder cartridge firearms, are still a formidable weapon and a worthy choice for hunting big game. While there are muzzleloading designs that have benefitted by modern scientific advancements, the class I am referring to herein are the traditional “Oregon-legal” flintlock, caplock and open ignition in-line styles.
In a nutshell, to be Oregon-legal requires an open ignition, traditional lead ball or lead conical projectiles propelled by loose grain charges of powder. No optics, holographic sights nor even illuminated sights are permitted. Pelletized propellants, 209 shotgun primers, saboted, copper-jacketed and polymer-tipped projectiles are also prohibited. So when shopping with these parameters in mind, please realize that it’s a different game than other states and probably what you’ve seen on television.
One characteristic you’ll need to give attention is whether you plan to shoot conical or traditional roundball bullets. While the conicals will give the better performance on big game, many traditional muzzleloaders come equipped with super-slow twists, 1-60” or 1-72” for example, made for stabilizing a patched round ball. A faster twist will be necessary if you desire to shoot conicals. The 1-48” twist is a good compromise if you’d like to shoot both conicals and round balls. The newer In-line designs have the fastest twist at around 1-26” which works great with conicals and with aforementioned forbidden in Oregon bullet styles. Having the correct twist rate is pivotal to having sufficient accuracy. How accurate is sufficient? Only you can decide, but for me if I can’t keep three consecutive shots inside of a six-inch plate at 100 yards, it’s time to change bullets or learn to sneak closer.
Some I have seen could get much better than six inch groups at 100 yards with pet loads even with traditional designs. Practice makes perfect and I am far from it but like all my other favorite guns, the fun thing about muzzleloaders is loading them up and shooting them! If you’re looking for another way to fill the freezer and have fun doing it, please give blackpowder a try.
