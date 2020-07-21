Discussions continued regarding the Highway 395 South sidewalk project in John Day as plans have been adjusted.
Sean Maloney, the transportation project leader for Oregon Department of Transportation Region 5, gave an update on the project, which will provide a sidewalk from Southwest Sixth Street to Grant Union Junior-Senior High School, during a city council meeting on July 14.
The update focused on revisions made to the concept plan from winter and stormwater treatment.
The plan presented in winter was to have a curb and gutter with breaks in it, then a swale and then the sidewalk for the project. The swales would help with the stormwater treatment.
Maloney said that stormwater treatment has been the struggle in the design. He said the team found out that the swales could not have stored all the water, so they were going to store the water in a vault along Southwest Sixth Avenue. However, due to low spots in the ground and being close to ground water, the team wasn’t able to do that.
“So, really, we spent a fair amount of time since then trying to figure out what to do with our stormwater,” Maloney said.
Maloney said the plan is for two-thirds of the project, from the north end of the high school to the car wash, to have a curb-tight sidewalk design.
“So the water essentially is going to run into that (curb-tight sidewalk) for about two-thirds of the project and then it’s going to go into the separated sidewalk infiltration ditch (at the car wash),” Maloney said.
The water from the high school would travel north to the car wash where it would enter the infiltration ditch, according to Maloney.
“Mostly, this is for treating the water, and then it will go into an infiltration pond ... which will be behind the alleyway behind the soil conservation building,” said Maloney.
He added that there will be a couple places where they have a transition zone where they have separated sidewalk buffers.
When it comes to the work on the sidewalk near the high school, Maloney said ODOT has been working closely with the school district.
“Essentially, there’s no sidewalk there, and people can kind of pull in and out,” Maloney said.
Plans have the sidewalk wrapping around the corner of the first entrance of the high school traveling from John Day heading towards Canyon City. The sidewalk would then connect with the high school with a crosswalk.
John Day City Councilor Dave Holland asked if the cost of the project will be too high to finished because that has hampered progress in the past.
Maloney said that a combination of funding from a Safe Routes to Schools grant and ODOT Enhance funding from previous planning for this project will be enough to cover the plan.
“We seem to be in pretty good shape this time,” Maloney said. “I feel pretty comfortable that we’re covered on this project now.”
The city council agenda states that the right-of-way acquisition will continue this summer, and construction is scheduled to begin next year.
