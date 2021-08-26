Silvies Valley Ranch will be the host of two upcoming golf tournaments in the Pacific Northwest region.
The Pacific Northwest Golf Association will be having its 37th Men’s Mid-Amateur Championship Sept. 14-16. The Oregon Golf Association 17th Tour Championship will be held the following weekend, Sept. 25-26.
The PNGA Men’s Mid-Amateur Championship features a 54-hole stroke format that will be played on the ranch’s Hankins and Craddock courses. The schedule of the tournament is as follows:
Round 1: Tuesday, Sept. 14 – Craddock Course
Round 2: Wednesday, Sept. 15 – Hankins Course
Round 3: Thursday, Sept. 16 – Craddock Course
The PNGA held its first Mid-Amateur championship in 1985 at the Skagit Golf and Country Club. The last champion of the tournament was Jon McCaslin back in 2019 at The Home Course in DuPont, Washington.
The OGA’s Tour Championship is an invitation-only, two-day event that features both individual and partner competitions. The Individual Series will be composed of 36 holes of individual stroke play. The Partner Series will feature 36 holes of four-ball play, where the lower score of the two partners is the team score for each hole.
OGA competitions are held annually at select public and private courses throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington.
For more information about Silvies Valley Ranch, visit silvies.us or call 1-800-SILVIES.
