The Retreat & Links at Silvies Valley Ranch has garnered national recognition once again as the Robb Report named the boutique resort one of the Top 12 Golf Resorts in the U.S. in a new ranking published this month.
“We are honored to be named among the top golf resorts in the United States by Robb Report and ranked alongside such historic golf destinations,” said resort owner Scott Campbell. “Here at Silvies Valley Ranch, we take pride in providing a fun and memorable golf and resort experience for our guests that they can’t find anywhere else in the country. And this honor emphasizes our commitment and dedication to the guest experience.”
The Robb Report is a leading publication in the global luxury market. Its readers around the world rely on its reviews and rankings of top-quality cars, planes, boats, lifestyles, food, drink and travel opportunities for quality, exclusivity, heritage, taste and fine design.
Silvies Valley Ranch, operating since a soft opening in 2017, has caught the eye of golfing professionals across the U.S. Last year, it was recognized by two nationwide magazines.
Golf Magazine, with a circulation of 1.4 million, recognized the resort’s McVeigh’s Gauntlet 7-hole ridge course as “the best new golf experience of the year.”
The 1,177-yard McVeigh’s Gauntlet course includes par-3 and short par-4 holes and features goats as caddies. The leashed goat-caddies can tote a handful of clubs in leather golf bags up and down the course’s steep, rugged terrain.
Golf Digest, with a circulation of 1.6 million, recognized the Hankins and Craddock courses as two of the top-four best new courses of 2018. Colby Marshall, the resort’s general manager, noted that was the first time any property had two new courses ranked in the top five in a single year.
The Hankins and Craddock are reversible 18-hole courses designed by Dan Hixson.
Nine greens are shared by the two courses, with a total of 27 greens, 17 fairways and 36 holes.
Guests can also play the Chief Egan course, a mountain meadow 9-hole par-3 course.
The Retreat & Links at Silvies Valley Ranch, located in Grant County just south of Seneca, is a 34-room resort offering luxurious accommodations, fine dining, a spa and a conference center.
Golf Magazine recently recognized the Lodge at Silvies Valley Ranch as one of the 13 most spectacular golf course restaurants.
Breakfast, lunch and dinner is served ranch-style every day at long wooden tables shared by guests, staff and management. The beef and chevon comes from grass-fed cows and free-range goats raised on the ranch, and the meat is USDA-certified organic.
Chef Damon Jones, recognized as a premiere ranch-to-table chef, was selected last year as the Chef of the Year by the Oregon Beef Council.
Founded in 1883, the ranch’s 140,000 acres of deeded and leased land in Silvies Valley is home to mountain meadows, ponderosa pine forests and the Silvies River drainage.
Ranch hands manage 2,600 goats and 4,500 head of cattle.
