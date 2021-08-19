The fugitive at large after a vehicle crash in the Izee area has turned himself in.
Jason Skinner, 43, turned himself in at the Harney County Jail Aug. 4 on outstanding warrants, according to an Aug. 18 press release from Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley.
The sheriff's office responded to a report of a rollover crash the afternoon of July 10 near the Grant and Harney county line in the Alsop Mountain area.
Passenger John Atkins of Burns called 911 to report the crash but didn't know where he was. After a difficult search, Atkins was located, but the whereabouts of the driver, later identified as Skinner, remained unknown, McKinley said.
The vehicle was reported stolen the following day when the owner from Harney County discovered it missing.
I "would like to thank all agencies and personnel that were involved in this search effort for their dedication and professionalism in getting this situation resolved," McKinley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.