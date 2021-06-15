Grant County’s small businesses, sole proprietors and 501©(3) nonprofits still reeling from the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for a small business grant starting at $10,000 June 21-28.
Tory Stinnett, Grant County economic development director, said the grant funding is for any Grant County-based small business — including hairstylists, estheticians, massage therapists, etc. — that were in business before the start of 2020 had less than 25 employees.
She said, in order to qualify, businesses must not have been able to operate due to one of Gov. Kate Brown’s executive orders. Stinett said businesses must be able to demonstrate a one-month decline in sales of 25% or more, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, between March 1, 2020, to May 31, 2021, compared to the previous year.
Stinnett said a business must be current on federal, state and local taxes that were due on the application date.
Grants of $10,000 are available for sole proprietors and businesses with up to five full-time employees. Companies and nonprofits with between six and 15 employees can get $20,000, and those 25 or fewer are eligible for $30,000.
Stinnett said priority would go to tourism and hospitality businesses, including restaurants, bars, breweries, hotels, motels and gyms.
Priority will also be given to businesses owned by minorities, females and service-disabled veterans.
The applications, Stinnett said, will be reviewed in a lottery-determined order by Community Lending Works, a community development financial institution that offers credit, capital and financial services to economically distressed areas.
Those interested in applying can visit communitylendingworks.org/emergency-grants-grant-county.
Stinnett can be reached at 541-575-1555 or via email at tstinnett@grantcountyoregon.net to answer questions.
