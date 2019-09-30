The Grant County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested for attempted rape is facing three felony charges.
A Sept. 27 grand jury indictment filed in Grant County Circuit Court accuses Tyler A. Smith, 33, of John Day of first-degree attempted rape, a class B felony, and attempted first-degree sex abuse and fourth-degree assault, class C felonies — all constituting domestic violence.
The indictment accuses Smith of attempting to engage in sexual intercourse with his spouse — who had initiated divorce proceedings against him — on Aug. 31 “by forcible compulsion” and while knowing she was pregnant.
The indictment also accuses Smith of causing physical injury to his spouse.
All three charges involve a “violation of professional responsibility” for Smith, according to the indictment.
The case is being prosecuted by Grant County Special Deputy District Attorney Gretchen M. Ladd Dobler.
Smith is also facing four class A misdemeanor charges of second-degree child neglect.
According to information filed in Grant County Circuit Court Sept. 10 by Ladd Dobler, Smith is accused of criminal negligence for leaving two children under the age of 10 unattended at a John Day residence “for such a period of time as was likely to endanger the health or welfare” of the children on Sept. 4 and Sept. 5.
Smith is scheduled to appear on all the charges at 1 p.m. Oct. 3 in Grant County Circuit Court.
Smith was arrested Sept. 9, but he had already been placed on administrative leave for an unrelated issue.
Grant County District Attorney Jim Carpenter said in a statement Sept. 12 Smith had been placed on leave “for issues related to the performance of his duties as a sheriff’s deputy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.