Oregonians who normally receive their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits between the first or ninth of each month will get their March allocation on March 1.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has asked states to provide early issuance of March benefits for those who rely on SNAP for food security.
This request is because of the partial federal government shutdown that occurred in January.
This is the second month that SNAP benefits will be issued differently than the regular issuance schedule.
The early March issuance date will help to ease the burden on affected households who have had a longer than usual gap between their usual SNAP issuances.
“We understand that this disruption in the schedule of how benefits are distributed can be difficult for SNAP participants,” said Self-Sufficiency Programs Director Kim Fredlund. “Our goal, during this unprecedented time, is to ensure we provide vulnerable Oregonians with access to food benefits and help them find additional resources if needed.”
If people are concerned about running out of SNAP benefits, they can contact 211Info, the Oregon Food Bank or the Aging and Disability Resource Connection to find resources in their local communities.
For more information, contact the local DHS office, 725 W. Main St., John Day, 541-575- 0309.
