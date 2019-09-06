Some southern Grant County residents in the Harney Basin will soon receive a questionnaire regarding groundwater.
The Harney Community-Based Water Planning Collaborative wants to know what residential well users are experiencing with water quantity and quality.
A sample of residential well owners in the Harney Basin will be mailed a simple questionnaire from Oregon State University's Survey Research Center Sept. 13.
Little information is known about these wells, and the confidential questionnaire that shares no identifiable information is an opportunity to help the collaborative understand the consequences of groundwater-level declines. Groundwater levels are declining in some areas of the basin because more water is being taken out of the ground than is replenished each year through rainfall.
“I can’t overemphasize how important it is for basin residents to fill out and send the questionnaire back,” said Diane Rapaport, vice-chair of the Harney County Watershed Council. “There is no other way to find out just what is happening out there in the basin and the difficulties many people are enduring.”
The collaborative is a group of water-users, organizations and agencies currently developing a local, integrated water resources management plan for the Harney Basin.
Funding for the survey was made possible from a grant from the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board.
To learn more about the Harney Community-Based Water Planning Collaborative, visit hcwatershedcouncil.com/community-based-water-planning.
