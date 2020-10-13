The son of a Prairie City graduate provided health expertise to aid in President Donald Trump’s recovery at Walter Reed Medical Center.
Captain William Campbell, who is a veteran of the Vietnam War and now resides in Rockville, Maryland, said his son, Dr. Wesley Campbell, who is a commander in the U.S. Navy stationed at Walter Reed National Medical Center, was named chief of infectious diseases in January.
Wesley Campbell was one of the numerous physicians to use their expertise to aid Trump when he was hospitalized with COVID-19 earlier this month, according to William Campbell.
William Campbell, who graduated from Prairie City High School and served in the military for 36 years, said his son has been in the military for a little over 16 years and is the third of three generations to serve in the military. William Campbell and Wesley Campbell were in active duty together for a few months before he retired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.