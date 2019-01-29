It’s been more than three decades since the South Fork John Day River Watershed Council was established by private landowners and government agencies in the tributary’s upper drainage.
Today the nonprofit has two full-time employees, one temporary employee, an office in downtown John Day and $800,000 lined up for 18 watershed projects this year.
The watershed council’s coordinator, Amy Stiner, and its project manager, Elise Delgado, updated the Grant County Court about the group’s activities at the court’s Jan. 23 meeting.
Stiner grew up on a family ranch near Mt. Vernon and has a college degree in biology. She also serves on the Grant School District 3 board of directors.
The watershed council attained nonprofit status and completed 17 voluntary watershed restoration projects last year.
In addition, the council has 26 open projects, including 15 with private landowners, five with the Malheur National Forest, five with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and one shared with the Ochoco National Forest and Prineville Bureau of Land Management.
Projects involve water quality and quantity enhancement, fish and wildlife habitat improvements, education and outreach and partnership development.
Continuing projects include monitoring and controlling noxious weeds, upland water developments, juniper removal, aspen enhancement and riparian treatments.
The watershed council also is involved in rehabilitation monitoring for burned areas in the Phillip W. Schneider Wildlife Area and nearby private land and watershed assessments in the Wind and Tex creeks area.
Delgado leads a Farm to School program with Grant School District 3 and Dayville School’s fifth- through seventh-grade students. She also runs the Outdoor School for sixth graders, organized the cowboy breakfast event at the Izee Ranch for the BMW Riders of Oregon rally in John Day and coordinated last year’s beaver dam analogue workshop.
The South Fork John Day River Watershed Council was established in 1980 by private landowners in the upper drainage who were interested in improving land conditions.
Over time the council expanded its coverage to 537,708 acres, including the main stem of the John Day River from Rattlesnake Creek on the west to east of Picnic Creek and creeks on the north side of the river.
The watershed council meets at the Izee Schoolhouse on the second Monday of each month. For more information, visit southforkjohnday.com.
In other county court news:
• The court held its first meeting since going “paperless,” with the court members following the agenda and related documents on iPads.
• The court nominated Tilli Bjornberg, Charissa Moulton, Marcia Wasiluk, Hannah Hinman and Kristin Lubell to the Local Community Advisory Council.
• Grant County Judge Scott Myers reported that three of four tax-foreclosed properties sold at auction on Jan. 17. The redemption period for the properties had been reduced by the court because of hazardous conditions at the properties.
