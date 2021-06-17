The southern zone of the Malheur National Forest has implemented Phase A public use restrictions.
On the Emigrant Creek Ranger District, the following are now prohibited:
• Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is cleared of all flammable material.
• Operating a chainsaw between 1-8 p.m. Saw operators are required to have a shovel and fire extinguisher in their possession. A one-hour fire watch is required after saw operations cease.
• Operating any combustion engine without a spark arresting device properly installed, maintained and in effective working order.
• Using a vehicle off of National Forest System roads, except when parking in area devoid of vegetation within 10 feet of the roadway.
For more fire danger and public use restrictions, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/malheur/fire/?cid=fsbdev3_033802 or call 541-575-3113.
