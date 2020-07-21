When it comes to property taxes, owning more land does not necessarily mean paying more in taxes.
In Oregon, farm and timber land is assessed differently than residential and commercial land, significantly reducing the tax burden for agricultural land.
Grant County Assessor David Thunell said property taxes are based on assessed value — not real market value, which is what a property is actually worth or the amount for which it would be expected to sell.
In 1997-1998, assessed values for most properties, including homes, businesses and nonagricultural land, were set at 90% of the 1995-1996 real market value, and limited to a 3% increase each year. Unless there is a change to the property, such as new construction, zoning changes or subdivision, the assessed value for these properties typically increase 3% each year, as long as the real market value exceeds the assessed value.
“The assessed value is the lesser of the maximum assessed value and the real market value, and that maximum assessed value can only go up 3% a year as long as it is less than the real market value and something new hasn’t been built on the property,” Thunell said. “How you figure out someones tax is you take their total assessed value, divide it by 1,000 and then you multiply that by the tax rate.”
All improvements, such as homes and other buildings, are assessed the same way — whether on a farm, or a business or residence in a city — so all building owners pay taxes equally based on the assessed value of those buildings, Thunell said.
However, the land is assessed separately, and for farm and timber land, Thunell said special assessments reduce the assessed value to well below the real market value to encourage agricultural production, which typically requires more acreage than other industries.
“If people had all of this land and they had to pay their property taxes based on the market value, (no agricultural producers) could afford to pay their property taxes,” Thunell said. “One reason why the state did this was to incentivise ranchers and farmers to keep their land in an agricultural use.”
Although farms with large amounts of land have high real market values, the assessed values that taxes are based on are much lower than those for comparable amounts of land used for other purposes.
For example, EO Media Group owns the 0.28-acre lot that houses the Blue Mountain Eagle and Department of Motor Vehicles. The building has a real market value of $223,780 and an assessed value of $195,676. The land has a real market value of $45,020 and an assessed value of $40,590. In total, the property has a real market value, or selling price, of $268,800 and an assessed value of $236,266 on which taxes must be paid. Last year, property taxes totaled $3,881.
In contrast, one farm property of about 1,000 acres in Grant County has a real market value for land of about $921,000 with an assessed value of about $67,000. The buildings on the property have a real market value of about $248,000 and an assessed value of $233,000 — assessed identically to buildings or improvements not receiving special assessments — but the overall property has a real market value of $1,169,000 and an assessed value of $299,000. Last year, property taxes totaled about $3,900.
Thunell said the special assessment values for farm land vary based on different soil classes and timber land rates are provided by the Department of Revenue.
Another 2,400-acre property in Grant County with no buildings has a real market value of about $1.3 million but an assessed value of about $41,000. Last year, property taxes totaled about $500.
“They’re under farm use, and not only are they under farm use, it’s all range land, which is the least productive type of land,” Thunell said. “So the soil class determines the value.”
Thunell said tax rates also vary within the county, depending on which taxing districts a property is in. Although every property in the county pays the same rate to Grant County, rates vary between the different school and cemetery districts, and city residents pay an additional rate to the city.
The Assessor’s Office also collects fire patrol fees for rural properties on behalf of the Oregon Department of Forestry, which show up on property tax bills but do not get distributed to the local taxing districts, Thunell said.
Thunell noted that special assessments are also limited in how much they can increase annually through a formula calculating maximum specially assessed value, much like regular assessments are capped at a 3% increase each year.
